Restaurants eager for COVID restrictions to be lifted

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — At the end of the month, COVID restrictions are lifting and that’ll give the hospitality industry much needed relief.
There are some catches. Building capacity will move to 100 percent on May 31st.
However, businesses must maintain social distancing. Another issue is many restaurant owners are facing is staffing shortages.
“So basically it’s just adapting to what’s been going on out there. In the beginning, we’ve resorted to takeout. A lot of that was like nobody coming into the restaurant at all,” said James Reese, co-owner of the Fireside Martini Grill.
Some restaurant owners tell Eyewitness News there’s still hesitancy from some customers about eating indoors.
- Top baby names for 2020: Did yours make the list?
- Hank Azaria on decision to stop voicing Apu on The Simpsons: ‘Let’s let people quite literally speak for themselves’
- Pa. joins 16 other states considering mileage fee to replace gas tax
- ‘We still have a long way to go’: Biden address April jobs report as hiring slows
- Bradford County DA Salsman pleads guilty to abuses of power, resigns