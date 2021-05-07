Restaurants eager for COVID restrictions to be lifted

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — At the end of the month, COVID restrictions are lifting and that’ll give the hospitality industry much needed relief.

There are some catches. Building capacity will move to 100 percent on May 31st.

However, businesses must maintain social distancing. Another issue is many restaurant owners are facing is staffing shortages.

“So basically it’s just adapting to what’s been going on out there. In the beginning, we’ve resorted to takeout. A lot of that was like nobody coming into the restaurant at all,” said James Reese, co-owner of the Fireside Martini Grill.

Some restaurant owners tell Eyewitness News there’s still hesitancy from some customers about eating indoors.