Restaurants call for COVID support

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf and the PA Department of Health say our state COVID cases have reached critical levels.

They emphasized the stay at home advisory announced two weeks ago and urged people to avoid all gatherings. But with limits on capacity and gatherings, cases are still surging and businesses, especially in hospitality, are suffering.

Ross Kornfeld, owner of the Woodlands Inn, says they would normally be busy with holiday parties this time of year. Instead, he’s had to lay off most of his staff.

Kornfeld understands the need for safety but he says businesses like his won’t survive unless the government provides relief.

“Everything is basically stopped, and all we’re doing now is just riding it out. Waiting for the vaccine, waiting for more PPP. That’s basically all that we’re doing right now,” Kornfeld said.

At Monday’s press conference, Governor Wolf said the virus spreads in places people gather, like restaurants, bars and resorts.

He said he recognizes the financial burden that comes with shutting those places down and is looking at alternative ways to find financial support.