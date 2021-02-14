Restaurant owners discuss Valentine’s Day amid COVID-19

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Restaurant owners are hoping Valentine’s Day weekend will provide a much-needed boost as they continue to map the road to recovery.

It’s been a long, difficult year for business owners everywhere. But in the midst of Valentine’s Day, restaurateurs geared up this weekend for a busy, albeit, very different looking, Valentine’s Day.

“We’ve still been busy, we’re fortunate. But it is a big date night, so we step it up a little bit. You know, the holiday of love,” Franco’s Lounge co-owner Maria Daniele said.

Daniele and her brother Fred co-own Franco’s Lounge. Fred says despite the financial hit they’ve taken since last Valentine’s Day, the restaurant’s nearly four-decade history in the city has helped them stay afloat.

“We’ve been very fortunate, we’re very grateful for our community. They continue to support us, our longtime customers. We’ll be reaching 37 years in April, so we’ve had some background in the market,” Fred said.

It’s a similar story at Williamsport’s Peter Herdic House, where owner Liz Miele says they expect Sunday to provide a glimpse of past holidays.

“We were just saying last night, this is actually, this is the busiest we’ve been since Valentine’s Day last year at the Herdic House,” Miele said.

A development she hopes signals better days to come.

“It seems as though the pandemic is on the ebb here finally. And if that were to happen, I think that would make a huge difference here,” Miele said.

But Miele admits, despite the Herdic’s own 37-year track record, COVID relief funding was key to the restaurant’s survival.

“The assistance that we were able to get from the federal government and the state was definitely what helped carry us through the year,” Miele said.

And more help will soon be on the way, with Governor Wolf’s announcement of $145 million in added hospitality relief funding. For Miele, who also serves as vice president of Williamsport’s City Council, there’s hope to preserve the real meaning of her family business.

“Not to see this community that you’ve grown close to, that’s why we’re in the business. And it’s not the busy nights, and it’s not the money nights. It’s, it’s because we love the people we get a chance to meet,” Miele said.

According to Governor Wolf, that most recent round of hospitality funding will be distributed to all 67 counties in the commonwealth.