Restaurant in Poconos gives back by checking in on seniors

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A restaurant in the Poconos is going the extra mile to ensure older members of the community are safe in the cold weather.

During the recent cold snap, the owner of Castellanos Family Restaurant in Mount Pocono offered on Facebook to check in on senior members of the community. They’ve received about 13 calls in response to the post asking to check on family members.

The staff stopped by their homes with a warm cup of soup and fresh bread. The owner says this is the first time they’ve done this and feels good to give back.

“We just wanna…You know like a welfare visit. In these cold, cold times, make sure everybody’s ok, make sure they ate, they’re warm, and they’re safe,” owner Maurice Castellano said.

Castellano tells Eyewitness News as more cold weather is in our forecast, he will continue to offer support to those who need it.