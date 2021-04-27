Responders pull unconscious man from Lackawanna River

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Firefighters and police responded to a water rescue for a man in the Lackawanna River near 7th Avenue, in Carbondale.

Police say after they arrived, they pulled an unconscious man out of the water. It took just two minutes for crews to get the victim out. He was transported to Scranton Area Hospital.

“We removed him between seventh and eighth avenue. I went into the water and Brian here prepared. The current is not too bad, it’s about a foot and a half deep, and it is cold, though, that’s the problem,” Mike McHale, Carbondale Fire Dept., said.

His current condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as we learn more.