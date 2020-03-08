Residents worry about coronavirus spreading to northcentral Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concern is growing after Governor Wolf confirmed on Friday the first two presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

One of them is in Wayne County. The other in southeastern Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News spoke with residents in northcentral Pennsylvania who have mixed emotions about a presumed case in our region.

Community members are on edge after learning that a Wayne County man has a presumptive case of coronavirus. Although he is self-quarantined inside his home for two weeks, and doctors say the likelihood of transmission to someone else is low in this case. Some fear the virus could spread to the northcentral region of Pennsylvania.

“Oh my gosh, it is very scary. I worry that I will catch it and die. I always had a fear of something like this happening in our area ever since it hit China and it started rapidly going from country to country,” Tania Andrews of Williamsport said.

Andrews says she barely comes outside anymore and when she does, she’s on high alert.

“I’m taking all precautions. I work at a Weis Food in the deli on River Avenue and I worry about customers coming in and do they have it? And yeah it’s just… I call my dad all the time, like dad what do I do?” Andrews said.

Others are more laid back.

“I think that our risk for influenza is probably even greater so good hand hygiene, good respiratory hygiene. If you’re coughing, sneezing, stay home. Don’t share your germs and I think we’ll all be just fine,” Heidi Hagan of Watsontown said.

Influenza has already taken the lives of 20,000 Americans this season according to the CDC. Novel coronavirus is suspected in 19 deaths in the U.S. Hagan, who has an infant says she thinks they’re both in the clear.

“We practice good hygiene. I’m a nurse. I feel like I would know signs and symptoms of flu or any other illness and I feel pretty competent to handle that so I’m not real nervous about it to be honest,” Hagan said.