Residents take pride in Scranton with picnic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in Scranton descended upon a landmark park for an event based on giving back to the community.

Hundreds of people made their way to Nay Aug Park for the free annual City Pride Picnic. Festivities included live music, food, and a splash in the pool.

Kids and adults played games and wolfed down some hot dogs and hamburgers. Organizers say the event is especially important this year after the corruption scandal that ended with mayor Bill Courtright resigning from office.

“To build pride in our community because right now I don’t think there is a lot of pride but it’s not all about politics obviously. It’s about the people of Scranton and here we all are having a good time,” association president Kathleen Quinn said.

This marked the third annual City Pride Picnic in Scranton.