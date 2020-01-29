Residents still fighting rainwater tax

(WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County residents have not given up their fight against the rainwater tax.

Many showed up to a county council meeting Tuesday night to make their voices heard once more. This stormwater fee, also known as the rain tax was implemented last year but residents and even local elected officials are saying it is unfair and they’re working together to come up with some sort of resolution.

“We’re not paying it. We didn’t pay it last year. We are not going to pay it this year,” business owner Simon Para of Jenkins Township said.

Para owns a business in Jenkins Township. Because of the stormwater fee, he was hit with a $5,000 bill last year. This year’s fee was $4,500.

“Who has that money? It’s hard enough to stay in business with all the fees and all the taxes, etc. so who has the money to be putting out for that?” Para said.

The stormwater runoff fee is federally mandated. The purpose is to have home and business owners pay to reduce unexpected water pollution in the Chesapeake Bay but organizers say the concept doesn’t make sense.

“They are taxing you for the rain that hits your roof so there is something inherently wrong about that whole concept,” Tax Payer Power president Mike Stash said.

Council gave residents the opportunity to vent their frustration.

“You can stop this action. Take it back to the voters and vote on who regulates it, how much you pay,” Benjamin Klvaleski of Forty Fort said.

Councilman Walter Griffith agrees it’s unfair, especially because about half the county does not have to pay the fee.

“We are not opposed to the MS4 program. We are opposed to the way it is being issued out to general populous. It’s unfair,” Griffith said.

Ready to take the issue nationally, Griffith has ordered a resolution to file an injunction in hopes of stopping the fee at least until it can be more fair. Meanwhile, residents say they are not giving up.

“We know it’s going to take some time. It’s not going to happen overnight. It is a complex issue. We are willing to work with them and we will just keep attending these meetings. Keep the pressure on and see where it goes from there,” Stash said.

In order for the injunction to go forward, the rest of the council has to review it and then it will go to a vote. Griffith says he expects to have the resolution up for a vote in a couple weeks.