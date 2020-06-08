Residents search for alternative spots to cool down while public pools remain closed

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – While the state has announced it will be opening most its pools at the end of the week, public pools are still in limbo.

The Scranton Mayor’s office says the pools in the city remain closed. Mayor Page Cognetti is waiting until Lackawanna County moves into the ‘green phase’ before reopening decisions are made.

At that point, she is looking at the potential of opening some pools. But, at this point the city does not know if it’s possible.

In the meantime, people are finding alternative swimming spots, including one spot we visited in Wyoming County.

Eyewitness News spoke with Scranton Fire Department’s Chief, Al Lucas about swimming in Nay Aug Gorge. He says it’s dangerous. They receive more than 2 rescue calls a year on average.

