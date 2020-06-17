Residents react to charges filed against Cabot Oil & Gas

DIMOCK, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-year grand jury investigation has landed Cabot Oil and Gas with three charges of environmental crimes.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro formally charged the natural gas company Monday.

For the past eight years, Ray Kemble has been traveling 14 miles ton Montrose and back to truck water to his house in Dimock. Filling the tanks to wash dishes, take a shower, and use the toilet. Kemble alleges Cabot Oil and Gas contaminated his water back in 2010, two years after the natural gas company came to the state. Kemble says the state Department of Environmental Protection tested his water.

“They found everything from diesel, benzene, arsenic. I mean I’m not a scientist man but there is more chemicals in this water than you know should ever be there in the first place,” Kemble said.

On Monday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed three charges, 15 counts of prohibition against discharge of industrial wastes, other pollution, and unlawful conduct under the Clean Streams Law. Charges come after a two-year grand jury investigation where it allegedly found Cabot’s fracking is responsible for methane pollution in the local water supply.

Cabot spokesman George Stark says: “Cabot will continue to work constructively with regulators, political representatives, and most importantly, our neighbors in Pennsylvania to be responsible stewards of natural resources and the environment.” The grand jury heard testimony from several Dimock residents, including Kemble.

“They basically spent the last three years doing all these interviews all over the state and then I went to the grand jury,” Kemble said.

Eyewitness News spoke with several Dimock residents who say their water has not been disturbed and they have lived here since Cabot moved in in 2008.

“There’s no smell of our water. There’s nothing. We drink our water,” Dr. Deborah Mills said.

Mills has lived in her home for more than 30 years. Independent companies and the state continue to test her water. No positive chemicals have come back.

“I think the minority is that people have trouble with water, like we rarely hear about that, rarely. I don’t know anybody at this point that has trouble with their water,” Mills said.

DEP is continuing its nine-mile drilling ban in and around Dimock for Cabot Oil and Gas until the contamination is taken care of.