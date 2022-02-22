Residents rally around the road issues in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of Luzerne County residents continue to put pressure on county council over roads that are in disrepair.

They want to show county officials that the roads are a public safety hazard and need to be fixed. Cindy Brannan of Mountain Top spent the better part of a year asking county officials to find the funding to fix Luzerne County roads.

A health condition forced her to take a step back so now her son is leading the charge and rallying more and more people around the roads. As Luzerne County continues to fine-tune the budget, a growing group of residents are making it clear where they want the money to go.

“I just wanted to come out and support them, and really see what can be done at the county level to make sure the money that they have is being allocated toward fixing roads and fixing roads in the proper way,” James May of Luzerne County said.

Members of a grassroots group led by Brannan and her son Greg attended the council meeting Tuesday night, putting the pressure on county officials to prioritize roads.

“You need to use your voice, otherwise things won’t get better and that’s what I’m here tonight for,” Greg Brannan said.

The county owns more than 120 miles of road, many of them are eroding and riddled with large, dangerous potholes.

“I’ve never had as many flat tires, bent rims, personally, than in any other place. It is a serious thing that can cause people to miss work, they could lose their jobs it costs them tons of money in repairs,” Greg said.

The roads need to be rebuilt, but it would cost a few million dollars. But it probably won’t come from American Rescue Plan money. Final ruling from the U.S. Department of the Treasury restricts the use of the funds on general infrastructure projects. But Brannan is certain the county can still come up with the funds.

“The county manager should be 100 percent proactive in applying for every grant possible to fix these roads because when you fix infrastructure, that opens the door for fixing a litany of other issues this count faces,” Greg said.

The group also wanted to make it clear to whoever becomes the new county manager that they expect them to prioritize the issue. Council will vote on that within the next couple of months