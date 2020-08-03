Residents prepare for what Hurricane Isaias may bring

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPDATE: Isaias is now a hurricane.

Heavy rain from Hurricane Isaias is expected to hit our area tomorrow. Flash flood watches have been issued across the region including Susquehanna County.

Little Meadows near the New York border in Susquehanna County is known to be a spot for flash flooding.

“2006 before I went to work that morning at UHS and I went down to get an umbrella and I’ve never used an umbrella. Looked down and the whole front of our house was gone,” said resident Patricia Welch.

Welch says flooding also occurred in 2011 and some in 2018. With Isaias moving up the east coast, parts of Pennsylvania are expected to get several inches of rain starting Tuesday.

“A lot of people here when they hear rain they start to hyperventilate because we’ve lost so much,” said Welch.

“Monitor your situation. If you live close to an area that floods frequently or has issues, you know, pay particular attention,” said Scott Aylesworth, emergency management coordinator for Susquehanna County EMA.

Aylesworth says call 9-1-1 if issues arise. In the meantime, Susquehanna County’s emergency management agency is monitoring the storm.

With already low creeks and streams, Aylesworth believes there will need to be a significant rain fall in a short period of time to cause flooding.

“We all know it can change, you know, couple miles one way or another can make a big difference in what happens. So we’ll keep an eye on our areas and particularly the areas that we have issues in,” said Aylesworth.

While rain plays a big role in flooding, Welch also blames New York State for not clearing debris out of its streams before reaching Pennsylvania.

“We’re all concerned that it’s going to happen again because this needs to be a constant thing and people tend to forget that there were people who lost everything here,” she said.

