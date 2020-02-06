Residents opposing compression station in Hegins Township

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Hegins Township meeting, residents are asking the township to approve a submission to an opposition report to FERC disputing the environmental study.

They believe that putting a compression station in this area will be a major health risk, saying that it can cause cancer. They also believe it will largely impact the environment. About 35 people came out for this small township meeting.

Rachael Espaillat will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 11.