Residents opposing compression station in Hegins Township

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Hegins Township meeting, residents are asking the township to approve a submission to an opposition report to FERC disputing the environmental study.

They believe that putting a compression station in this area will be a major health risk, saying that it can cause cancer. They also believe it will largely impact the environment. About 35 people came out for this small township meeting.

