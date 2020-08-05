Residents left stranded after road collapses in Buckwha Creek

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dozens of people continue to be stranded in Monroe County after the road to their homes washed away. It all happened Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the area.

The storm blocked the entrance and exit for people who live in at least ten homes on the other side of the flooded Buckwha Creek.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, you could see flood waters racing over the road. A little more than an hour later, the road completely washed away, leaving those who were in the small community inside and those who were out, outside.

“It’s really frustrating and it’s really endangering because like this is the only way in and out the community. Once this happened once it should have been ‘how do we make sure this does not happen again’,” said resident Alyssa Meadows.

Meadows’ home is on the other side of the flooding. It so happens she was in her Brooklyn, New York apartment at the time of the storm.

“I’ll just keep hanging out in my apartment until I can get home and actually you know actually get in the house,” said Meadows.

Lakewood Road is private and is maintained by the owner.

Senator Mario Scavello stopped by to see the devastation and what assistance he can provide by working with the State Department of Environmental Protection.

“They will issue an emergency permit. They are going to put a temporary structure up. The emergency permit will allow them to work in the stream,” said Senator Scavello (R) PA District 40.

Contractors could be in as early as Thursday putting a temporary structure in place. In the meantime, the majority of residents continue to be stranded including Meadows’ mother.

“It’s really frustrating. I’m glad she has groceries,” said Meadows.

A lot of residents that Eyewitness News spoke with say this has been an on going issue for decades and they demand that it gets fixed by the owner of the road.