Residents express feelings over Columbia County moving to yellow phase against orders

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As of Thursday, Columbia County was in the red phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan due to the coronavirus. At midnight, that changed.

People in the community have mixed feelings on commissioners self-transitioning the county into the yellow phase.

“I think it’s time to open it up, but go slow. Be cautious, wear a mask, and I think it’d be okay,” said Nancy Williams of Bloomsburg.

“It’s very split down the middle. I think some people are just tired of it and just want to get on with it. Like it’s republican or Democrat thing. But I think everyone wants the best interest for everyone and their health,” said Tammy Canouse, location manager of A-P-R Supply Inc.

Many local businesses have taken a huge hit since the pandemic began. At produce shop Briar Creek Farms, employees have seen a loss in sales.

“Your potatoes, your onions, oranges and lemons for your orangeaid and lemonade stand. Onions for your hot sausage and peppers,” said Dale Brophy Jr., Owner of Briar Creek Farms.

Employees there believe transitioning to the yellow phase will bring more people out of their homes, and into stores that are allowed to re-open.

However, A-P-R Supply Location Manager, Tammy Canouse, who’s business is plumbing, and air supplies, says not all businesses will see a change.

“I think it’s going to remain the same now since we are essential, we allow people in. I think it will increase a little bit,” said Canouse.

Columbia County commissioners tell Eyewitness News that if Governor Wolf allows the county to open by May 22nd, they will go back to the red phase immediately following the announcement. Otherwise, they will remain in the yellow phase, despite orders from the Governor.