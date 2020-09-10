Residents express concern about speeding on Main Road in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People living in one part of Luzerne County are concerned about drivers continously disobeying speed limits in their neighborhood.

They say vehicles fly down Main Road, right off of San Souci Parkway in Hanover Township. It’s so bad they’re concerned about their children playing outside.

“I won’t let my children outside and play with a ball because I’m afraid the ball is going to go into the street and that they are going to get hit by a car,” Kim Schlauch of Hanover Township said.

This is an ongoing concern Schlauch says she has every time her children want to play outside. As cars come off the San Souci Parkway and onto Main Road, she says they don’t slow down, even though even though there is a speed limit sign posted at the beginning of the road.

“I have been living here for six years. It’s very dangerous. A lot of the cars fly off the highway as if they are still going on the San Souci Parkway. They don’t slow down to 25 MPH and it’s very dangerous,” Schlauch said.

Schlauch told Eyewitness News, she has even seen vehicles go around school buses that are picking up or dropping off children. Eyewitness News also spoke to Chuck Yurkin further up the road, who has lived here since 2005.

“Recently they put the light with the speed limit on it. It’s helped somewhat, but not enough,” Yurkin said.

Some of the neighbors that Eyewitness News spoke to say if that illuminated sign up there was pushed a little bit closer up to the San Souci Parkway, it may help, but, they still think that people would continue to speed, regardless.

“A lot of people are used to it now. They’ll get up to it and then once they hit it, they start flying even further,” said Yurkin.

Yurkin says he once told a driver who was going fast to slow down and they yelled right back at him.

“Please drive slow on the street and every other street if you’re in a hurry. Leave five minutes earlier,” said Yurkin.

“I would love them to just slow down, take your time. The speed limit is 25 MPH. Save our children’s’ lives,” Schlauch said.

One neighbor says she doesn’t see a concern for vehicles speeding and feels safe to let her kids play by the road.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Hanover Township police chief for a comment, but he was unavailable.