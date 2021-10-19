Residents discuss possibility of rail service from Scranton to NYC returning

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Talks of restoring train service connecting Scranton to New York are on the rise.

28/22 Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash talked with residents about what they think.

At least one railfan from Cumberland County, visiting Scranton, tells Eyewitness News he loves rail travel.

“I like the ability to get on the train in Harrisburg and go to Philadelphia, go to New York, to not have to be able to, to have to rely on driving or to beat the traffic,” Jim Stanton said.

Ronald Walker of Scranton expressed a couple of concerns he has with passenger rail service.

“I guess overcrowding, everybody rushing to get on the train. Some people may not be used to it since the train has been closed around here for quite a while,” Walker said.

The last run of the legendary Phoebe Snow took place in November of 1966. Our cameras were there to capture the historic moment, with the conductor saying it was one of those things you hate to see go, since it had been a part of his life for a quarter-century.

Now, in 2021, people remain hopeful train service will return to northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I mean, we’ll see, time will tell, who knows what can happen?” Walker said.

“Economic impact seems to be huge connecting us to the biggest city in the United States,” Stanton said.

Wednesday President Biden will be in Scranton to discuss his Build Back Better agenda but it’s unclear if he will address restoring rail service to the area.