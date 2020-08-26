Resentencing for ex-judge Ciavarella denied

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A resentencing request for a corrupt Luzerne County Judge was denied on Monday.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Justice, a request was made for the resentencing of disbarred Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella after he claimed his defense team was ineffective.

While U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner found that Ciavarella’s claims were valid, he held that resentencing was not required and Ciavarella’s 28-year sentence would not be changed.

“This decision reinforces this office’s long standing commitment to bring justice to those victimized by these corrupt state judges,” Judge Conner said.

Ciavarella, who has since been disbarred, was found guilty of numerous charges in the infamous “kids-for-cash” scandal, and is not scheduled to be released from prison until 2035.