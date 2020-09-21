Rescued kitten recovering after being shot in stomach

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a sickening attack on a stray kitten in Luzerne County.

The kitten was found shot over the weekend and a local veterinarian is offering a reward for information about the shooter.

That 8-week-old kitten, named Bean, is now recovering after being shot in the stomach. He was found on Eno street in Plymouth and taken to the Pittston Animal Hospital early Sunday morning. Dr. Inayat Kathio now wants answers.

“They named him Bean but I call him Mr. Bean. He’s a nice little kitten,” Dr. Kathio said.

Bean was shot in the stomach and suffered multiple injuries. The 2.2-pound kitten is recovering at the Pittston Animal Hospital.

“The anesthesia surgery took a couple hours. I was here ’til 5:30 -6 o’clock in the morning. I started the surgery at 12:30,” Dr. Kathio said.

Related Content Local veterinarian offering reward for information on kitten shooter

The eight-week-old kitten was rushed into surgery early Sunday morning. The stray cat was found injured in Plymouth and rescued by Happy Hearts and Tails Animal Rescue after a couple days.

“She finally trapped her after a day or two and all the time the intestines were hanging out,” Dr. Kathio said. “He’s been shot the pelvis, has been broken, and the intestines has come out through the rectum. The little kitten was in very much pain.”

Once repaired, Dr. Kathio wanted to do an x-ray.

That is when he discovered the kitten was shot. A fragment of the bullet is still inside Bean.

Dr. Kathio is offering $1,000 for information on the shooter.

“I am offering a reward to get that person in that shot the poor cat. I have done this successfully in the past and hopefully we will get him this time too,” Dr. Kathio said.

Eyewitness News met Bean Monday afternoon. He was a little timid and shy. He’s recovering and waiting to get his stitches removed and then get be adopted.

If you know anything about who shot bean you are urged to call the Pittston Animal Hospital.

To learn more about helping Bean, click here.