Rescued cats found abandoned seek new homes

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than two dozen cats that were found abandoned over the weekend near Tannersville are getting medical care.

Meghan Catalano rescued many of the cats and is taking care of 21 of the cats and today, 15 of them were at the Animal Care Center of the Poconos for treatment. There the cats that were flea-infested and malnourished got their rabies shots, were tested for leukemia, de-wormed and spayed or neutered.

The cats were found abandoned in a wooded area in Jackson Township with two bags of food that were left open. There are still a few cats in the area that rescuers are trying to catch.

The cats are still in need of foster homes and adoptive families. If you’re interested, email Meghan Catalano: meghancatalano@gmail.com.