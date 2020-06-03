Republican nomination still too close to call in 8th Congressional District

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The race for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District is too close to call the morning after the primary election. Three candidates, Teddy Daniels, Jim Bognet and Earl Granville are leading the pack with razor thin margins that are changing almost by the hour.

Election officials say the mail-in ballots will be the ultimate factor in who wins the Republican nomination. As of writing, Jim Bognet is leading with just 400 more votes than Teddy Daniels.

The winner will face incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright in November.