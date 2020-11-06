RNC and Trump Campaign claim legal victory as lead in Pennsylvania vote count narrows

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The RNC is claiming a “major victory” in the legal fight over the vote count in Pennsylvania, even as President Trump’s lead in the Keystone State dwindles.

Pennsylvania is just one state where the Trump campaign filed legal challenges. Cases in Georgia and Michigan were dismissed in the courts.

Vote counting in Philadelphia was temporarily stopped Thursday so election workers could adjust areas where counting was happening to allow poll watchers to observe from a closer distance. That followed a court ruling that NBC reports Philadelphia City leaders are now appealing to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Trump Campaign has argued poll watchers were denied access to the vote counting in Philadelphia. In fact, poll watchers have always been in the facility. The adjustments were made to allow them to stand closer to the locations where counting is taking place.

“The RNC is doing everything in our power to ensure that these kind of issues are resolved and the letter of the law is followed. We will not stand idly by as Democrats use shady and illegal tactics to tip the scales in their favor and against the will of the American people. We will continue to fight for election integrity every step of the way until the results up and down the ballot are final,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

It should be noted that a live feed from inside the facility has been available to the public on the City’s live stream. And no evidence has been presented of voter fraud.

The RNC also petitioned a state appeals court that the deadline for providing missing proof of identify for about 600 mail-in ballots should be November 9th. The appeals court ruled those ballots set aside until it rules on the issue.

“The RNC and its Republican allies will continue to fight back against Democrat efforts to move the goal posts and count unlawful ballots. The RNC and Trump campaign have over 500 volunteer lawyers and multiple firms engaged in Pennsylvania, and are fully prepared to litigate as necessary to ensure the integrity of the process,” a statement from the RNC Pennsylvania Communications Office said.

Meanwhile, the counting continues and as off 11:30 p.m. Thursday, President Trump’s lead in the vote count has dwindled to less than 30,000 according to the Associated Press. You can get the latest election results on PAHomepage.com.

Eyewitness News will be following the Trump Campaign’s legal challenges in Pennsylvania closely and will bring you updates on air and online as they develop.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated from it’s original version to accurately attribute statements to an RNC news release and to provide proper context around the dispute over access to the vote counting process in Philadelphia.