State Representative Toohil tests positive for COVID-19

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Representative Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine.

She is experiencing mild symptoms. Toohil began feeling sick February 3 and was not at the Capitol last week. She said she was last in the office Friday, January 29.

“My husband started showing symptoms last week, and my entire family and I began to quarantine immediately. Other than originally feeling like I had a mild cold, the complete loss of smell stood out as the biggest indicator that I was COVID positive,” Toohil said in a statement. “Thankfully, due to the recent snowstorms, I was last physically present in the district office on Friday, Jan. 29, before I had symptoms.”

Toohil’s Hazleton district office is open to walk-in visitors.