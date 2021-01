EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican state representative Aaron Kaufer announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

The Luzerne County legislator says he was tested as soon as minor symptoms developed according to a press release. Kaufer was last in the Capitol on Tuesday, January 12th.

His district offices will be closed until January 27th and staff will be working remotely out of an abundance of caution.