U.S. military units march in front of the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, as they rehearse for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Associated Press reported Monday morning that the Capitol was on lockdown.

Officials say the evacuation at the inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat.

Update outside fire 100 block of H St SE. Fire involved a homeless tent beneath freeway. #DCsBravest quickly extinguished fire. Occupant indicated she was using propane, which may explain report of “explosion “. 1 individual with non life threatening injury. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

Officials say they lifted the lockdown shortly after.

This is an ongoing story. As we learn more, we will update this post.