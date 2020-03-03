Police: Woman stabbed multiple times after starting argument at Dollar General

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating after a Monroe County woman was stabbed multiple times at the Dollar General in Mount Pocono Borough Tuesday afternoon.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department says Stephanie Joseph, 25, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania was treated by EMS and determined to have suffered approximately 10 stab wounds. Joseph was transported from the scene to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pocono.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that Joseph and her mother Victoria Dunne were shopping at the Dollar General. That’s when police say Joseph encountered her ex-boyfriend, Chris Johnson, 24, of Tobyhanna and his new girlfriend, Tammie Green, 28, of Gouldsboro.

Police say Joseph began to argue with Johnson and then began to strike him with her hands. Johnson then reportedly attempted to defend himself and then engaged in a fist fight with Joseph. During this time, police say Green jumped in and also began assaulting Joseph.







Police say Joseph then retrieved a 2×2 piece of lumber and began to assault Johnson and Green with it. Green then went to her car and retrieved a knife and began stabbing Joseph as the incident continued.

According to police, Green and Johnson fled the scene in a black Honda. Investigators located them traveling on State Route 940 in Pocono Summit, where they were pulled over and taken into custody.

Chief of Police, Chris Wagner says, “We don’t think the public should have to put up with this kind of behavior. If you’re going to the supermarket or doing some light shopping, running around, you shouldn’t have to encounter things like this.”

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police have consulted the Monroe County District Attorneys Office and are anticipating the filing of aggravated assault and riot against all parties involved.

Locals heading to the Dollar General after the incident reacted to the news of the incident.

“It’s just getting kind of rough out here ya know I would say, ” says long time Mount Pocono resident Lamar Hardwick.

“It’s just crazy,” adds Leighton Chin, of Monroe County.