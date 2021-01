DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A reported two vehicle crash caused a backlog of traffic along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 along I-81 southbound near mile marker 155, the Dorrance Exit.

Dispatchers summoned emergency responders for what was indicated to be a collision between a mini-van and a tractor trailer.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene before traffic eventually cleared.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.