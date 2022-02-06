Report shows historic economic growth in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this era of pandemic-plagued bad employment news, there’s a bit of good news for northeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s actually leading the state in job creation and job investment. That’s according to a recent report from the Governor’s Action Team for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

According to this report, NEPA saw new jobs in manufacturing, logistics, food processing, and office headquarter jobs. Senator John Yudichak says this is historic news.

The newly released governor’s action team report shows the agency helped create nearly 10,000 new jobs in Pennsylvania last year. 25 percent of those new jobs are in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Yudichak chairs the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee. He works closely with the Governor’s Action Team, or G.A.T., which is focused on attracting and retaining businesses in Pennsylvania.

“It’s about putting state incentives on the table to attract jobs to Pennsylvania, to help existing businesses in Pennsylvania expand their businesses,” Yudichak said.

Yudichak says about $1.19 billion in private investment went into creating those new jobs in NEPA as well as retaining more than 2600 existing jobs. The report shows more than half of the new jobs in NEPA are in manufacturing, with above average wages, such as Ball Metal Beverage Container Corporation in Jenkins Township.

$421 million investment with $2.4 million in state assistance created 231 jobs with an average salary of nearly $70,000. Why NEPA? Yudichak says workforce, strategic location, and good local economic development leaders.

Yudichak says an economic renaissance is on the horizon for the area. But to sustain this growth, requires investing in infrastructure, schools, and the workforce.

“We need a smart tax structure, we need a good solid workforce, we need to make sure that we continue to drive those issues,” Yudichak said.

Yudichak says the next step is housing and continuing to support home-grown businesses.