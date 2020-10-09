Repeat child sexual abuser sentenced to 25 to 50 years in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Lewistown man has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years for felony indecent assault of a child.

Scott Anthony Dearment, 57, was sentenced Wednesday, October 7th for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl over a period of months. In October 2019, the victim reported to a family member that Dearment had been touching her privates. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a forensic interview.

During that interview, the victim provided additional details of the abuse perpetrated by Dearment. Further investigation resulted in a confession by Dearment and he was charged in November 2019.

Dearment had been convicted in other counties for sexual offenses in 1984, 2002, and 2008. He was declared a sexually violent predator in Centre County court in 2008 and subject to Megan’s Law requirements for life.

Dearment’s sentence will run consecutively to a four-and-a-half to nine-year sentence he received in Mifflin County court in May 2020 for violating Megan’s Law requirements. He will not be eligible to seek parole until 2049.

