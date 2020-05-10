Rep. Marty Flynn apologizes after receiving backlash for social media post

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State Representative Marty Flynn has issued an apology after receiving backlash from a social media post.

“Keep talking about how bad we Democrats and we will STOP supporting YOUR businesses,” Flynn, who represents part of Lackawanna County as State Representative of District 113 originally wrote on Facebook. “You want to make it PERSONAL and we WILL!”

Flynn quickly received backlash online, including from James May, who is running for state representative for the 114th District on the Republican ballot.

Flynn has since apologized for his statement.

“I should have been more thoughtful,” he wrote.