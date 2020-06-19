Reopening phase orders updated for eight new counties

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, the dome caps the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. It takes hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to maintain what is one of the country’s largest legislative staffs, a small army with a voracious appetite for food, shelter, transportation, office supplies and computer equipment. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf and Dr. Levine signed amended green phase orders for the eight counties moving to green Friday, June 19th.

Those eight counties are Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill. The green phase lifts the stay-at-home and business closure orders. However there are some restrictions still in play regarding work and congregate settings.

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions in the green phase:

Continued telework strongly encouraged

Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements

All businesses operating at 50 percent occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75 percent occupancy

Child care may open complying with guidance

Congregate care restrictions in place

Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities

Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance

Social Restrictions in the green phase: