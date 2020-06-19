Reopening phase orders updated for eight new counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf and Dr. Levine signed amended green phase orders for the eight counties moving to green Friday, June 19th.
Those eight counties are Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill. The green phase lifts the stay-at-home and business closure orders. However there are some restrictions still in play regarding work and congregate settings.
Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions in the green phase:
- Continued telework strongly encouraged
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
- All businesses operating at 50 percent occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75 percent occupancy
- Child care may open complying with guidance
- Congregate care restrictions in place
- Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
- Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance
Social Restrictions in the green phase:
- Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited
- Masks are required when entering a business
- Restaurants and bars open at 50 percent occupancy
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50 percent occupancy and by appointment only
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50 percent occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50 percent occupancy
- Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols