Reopening phase orders officially updated to include 10 counties moving into yellow, 16 moving to green

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have officially ammended state re-opening orders to include 10 counties set to move into the ‘yellow’ phase as well as 16 set to move into the ‘green’ phase at 12:01 am on Friday.

Counties moving into the ‘yellow’ phase are: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery and Philadelphia.

Counties moving into the ‘green’ phase are: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

When these orders go into effect, no counties will remain in the red phase. On June 5, 34 of the state’s 67 counties will be in the ‘green’ phase.

