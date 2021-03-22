Rent and utility assistance programs in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton residents are getting COVID relief funds, thanks to a partnership with several local agencies.

United Neighborhood Centers, Neighborworks, and North Penn Legal Services will deliver CARES Act funding programs. The rent, mortgage, and utility relief assistance will provide more than $1.1 million to eligible residents struggling from the pandemic.

Funds will go directly to the utility company, or lendor. No residents will receive them directly.

For more information on how to apply, or if you qualify, visit www.northpennlegal.org/get-help or call 877-953-4250 Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.