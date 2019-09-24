Renovations for Memorial Park in Scranton

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lycoming County is on the road to getting the sprucing up it needs.

Memorial Park in Williamsport is a recipient of a $200,000- dollar state grant, which will go towards an entire renovation. The new park will be all-inclusive and accessible to everyone. Construction will include an all-new large rubber base, a merry go round with seats accessible to those with wheelchairs and a climbing contraption.

The park had been closed on and off throughout the past year, because it was deemed unsafe for children to play on. Leaders in the city say they’re excited to be out with the old and in with the new.

“It’s important for kids to be able to have a place they can go to, to spend time with their family and to spend time with other youths and just to be able to occupy their time here in the great city of Williamsport,” said Shawn Washington, Recreation Director Williamsport.

Construction may begin later this year with completion in the spring.