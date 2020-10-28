Removal of Citizens Bank sign turns South Franklin from one-way to two-way street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Citizens Bank sign in Wilkes-Barre is close to being removed in its entirety.

Removal of the sign began on October 21, after nearly two decades of lighting up the Wilkes-Barre skyline.

South Franklin Street changed from a one-way to a two-way street as cranes reached to the top of the 14 story building Wednesday.

The work is expected to last until 4 p.m. There will be access to the Citizens Bank building and other South Franklin Street businesses. Drivers can expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible.