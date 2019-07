(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today, July 17, marks the 23-rd anniversary of TWA Flight 800 crash that killed all 230 people on board.

The plane went down in the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from JFK airport in New York.

16 members on the plane were members of Montoursville Area High School’s French club and five of their chaperones.

They were headed to Paris, before a fuel tank exploded inside the plane.

We will have much more on future editions of Eyewitness News.