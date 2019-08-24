Remembering those lost in work zones

(WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT wants to remind drivers to stay safe with the busy summer travel season still in full swing.

The PennDOT worker’s memorial made a stop at the welcome center in Delaware Water Gap. People checked out the 89 names of state transportation workers who lost their lives while on the job in work zones. With many road construction projects still underway, PennDOT hopes drivers get the message.

“We set this up, we’ve had a lot of response from folks who are asking questions, wondering what’s going on and what this represents. If it changes one person’s mindset of a work zone and they realize that these are real people out there, slow down, a little more cautious then it’s done its job,” PennDOT press officer Sean Brown said.

Inside, some PennDOT safety partners have informational tables set up including one on child safety seats.