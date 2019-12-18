Remembering the Last Run of the 503

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wednesday marks 65 years since the last run of the Scranton Transit Company 503 Trolley.

We have one of a kind Eyewitness News Archive Footage from our “W-D-A-U TV” library. It was called the Green Ridge Suburban since it took riders between the Green Ridge section and Downtown Scranton.

The last run marked the end of nearly 70 years of trolley service. But now a non-profit “PROJECT 5-0-5” is in the process of restoring the last surviving trolley that actually ran on the streets of Scranton.

The hope is to someday get the historic trolley “Back On Track.” You can still catch a ride on a trolley at the Electric City Trolley Museum on cliff street.