Remembering Roseann Novembrino

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in Lackawanna County are looking back Friday on the legacy of an elected official in Lackawanna County who so many loved. Roseann Novembrino died Thursday, less than a month after resigning from her position as Scranton City Controller.

Roseann Novembrino always knew how to help people with a smile. She’s best known as Scranton’s city controller for 32 years and the co-chair for the Deutsch Institute champagne celebrity brunch held each November.

“She was probably the nicest woman I ever met in my life,” Mary Lynn Carey, Scranton City Controller, said.

Carey is now the controller after Novembrino resigned two months before her term ended. She decided not to run for her eighth term due to health reasons. Thursday, she passed away at the Regional Hospital of Scranton at 83 years old. Novembrino’s late husband held the position two years before she was appointed in 1987 and held the seat ever since.

“She wasn’t going to let anybody hold her back. I mean, she loved doing this job. She loved coming in here every day,” Carey said.

“If you measured somebody’s life by how much people care for you and respect you and love you, she lived a remarkable life,” Scranton Mayor Wayne Evans said.

Evans worked with the former controller while sitting on city council and as mayor.

“It’s rare in politics and rare in government sometimes when you have that genuine person that you really trust,” Evans said.

Novembrino’s colleagues say she loved Christmas. When some of her employees went to see her last weekend, “she made them promise that they were going to decorate this week for Christmas and they did” according to Carey.

The city’s controller room is now a little brighter, even with Novembrino’s office a little more dim after three decades of service.

The city controller’s office was closed Friday in honor of Novembrino. John Murray was elected last month and will take office as the new city controller next month.