Remembering Patrick Solano

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A longtime public servant of our state, Patrick Solano, has died.

He’s a beloved veteran who touched the lives of many. His dedication to public service in Pennsylvania was never in doubt.

Patrick Solano served 10 Pennsylvania governors throughout half a century, including former Governor Tom Ridge. Ridge remembers Solano as a go-to problem solver.

“I’d call him and I’d say, 911 Gov. here, 911 Tom here. Okay Tom, what can I do to help? You know that kind of thing. Mr. Pat Solano was my 911. I loved him, he was a dear friend. But as many people have told me, hey Ridge you’re not unique, everybody, I mean everybody, loved 911,” Ridge said.

Pennsylvania Senator Lisa Baker worked with Solano and Ridge. She says his death marks the passing of another of the greatest generation.

“I consider him a national treasure for his legacy of service and contribution not just to northeastern Pennsylvania, but to our entire commonwealth and our country,” Baker said.

Solano’s dedication to country began in the air over Germany. He was a decorated World War II veteran with 23 combat missions under his wing.

And those who knew him best say his love for his country reached into his community, including members of his family who were not blood-related.

“Many of those people in your audience knew him. He had an extended family. He had family by blood, but he had Tom Ridge as an extended member of his family, he had Senator Lisa Baker as an extended member of his family, he had people in that community who were extended members of his family. That was Pat,” Ridge said.

