“Remembering Our Fallen” memorial held Saturday at McDade Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Earlier today, a 9/11 ceremony in Scranton helped recognize those who died serving in the war on terror the past 20 years.

The opening ceremony for the traveling exhibit “Remembering Our Fallen” was held this morning at McDade Park.







A crowd gathered to hear various speakers acknowledge the service and supreme sacrifice made during the last 20 years.

More than 5,000 troops who died serving in Iraq and Afghanistan are remembered as part of a pictorial memorial display to those who gave all while upholding their military oath.

“These individuals who you see represented here over 5,000 but well more than 7,000 including the 13 who just lost their lives several weeks ago they made the ultimate sacrifice in honoring that commitment to our country,” said Mark Colk, a retired Army Colonel who Survived Pentagon Attack.

“It’s a chance for us to remember those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. You know, just paying respect to them,” stated Chris von Ahnen, a friend of a soldier killed in Iraq.

“We need to make sure we honor them in every way that we can. They chose to do this. They didn’t get in an accident. They chose, if it came down to it, to give their life for us,” explained Kendra Lynn, organizer of the “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial.

The “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial will be on display from dawn until dusk through Tuesday night at McDade Park in Scranton.