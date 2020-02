WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant.

Norm Ball, who had the longest run as mayor of Tunkhannock, has died. He stepped down from office last June after nearly 22 years in office because of health reasons.

Before that, he served more than two decades on borough council and was a fixture for many years at the borough’s Christmas in Our Hometown celebration.

Former Tunkhannock mayor Norm Ball died Thursday night. He was 84.