Remembering Kobe Bryant in Pennsylvania

(WBRE/WYOU) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant leaves behind a big legacy here in Pennsylvania.

One state senator has introduced a resolution to honor him. But with it comes controversy about Bryant’s past.

Since the news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday, his hometown in Montgomery County has been in mourning.

“People are just in utter shock. I mean Kobe Bryant meant an awful lot to the people of Lower Merion,” Senator Daylin Leach said.

State senator Daylin Leach introduced a resolution to honor the life and career of Bryant and gained several cosponsors.

“These are unanimous consent resolutions, which means they only run if there’s unanimous consent. Anyone can object and block the resolution,” Leach said.

Senator Katie Muth is one of those who blocked it.

“He was a talented basketball player but he also was a credibly accused rapist and there was DNA evidence to back this up and I think it’s very tone deaf to just emphasize this one individual,” Muth said.

Muth brought up the fact that Leach faced his own accusations of sexual harassment. An investigation by Senate Democrats found no evidence of that, however.

Bryant was accused of rape in 2003. The accuser decided not to testify and the criminal case was dropped. But a civil suit against Bryant was settled out of court.

“We don’t just erase the wrongdoing. We have to remember it all and to pretend that it didn’t happen and prop him up on a pedestal is really disrespectful to the survivor and all survivors that are reading this in the media,” Muth said.

Leach sees it differently.

“To me, this is the time to sort of reflect on the lives of people that died tragically way to early and that’s what I’m focused on,” Leach said.

Because the resolution was not unanimous, it will now be referred to a committee and then brought to the Senate floor for a vote.