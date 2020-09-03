Remembering Gilberton Mayor Mary Lou Hannon

GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in Gilberton borough are mourning the loss of their beloved mayor, Mary Lou Hannon.

Friends and family paid their respects at Gilberton United Methodist Church Wednesday evening.

Hannon died on Thursday after a sudden battle with cancer.

Hannon was the first female and longest-serving mayor in Gilberton borough history. Council president Daniel Malloy worked alongside her for 22 years. He said she was tough, friendly, and had a heart of gold.

“I came on council right about the time she became mayor and learned a lot from her. She was like my mentor. She’s going to be really hard to replace. Really hard. She just did so much for this borough. She cared so much,” Malloy said.

Council has 30 days to appoint a new mayor to complete the rest of her term.