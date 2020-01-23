Remembering Dr. Stanley Dudrick

(WBRE/WYOU) — Funeral arrangements are pending for one of the most influential physicians of the 20th century.

Eyewitness News first told you about Sunday night about the death of Nanticoke native Dr. Stanley Dudrick. Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller looks back on his medical legacy.

In 1964, Stanley Dudrick announced to the world he kept six beagles alive for 287 days without them eating or drinking. He intravenously fed them, bypassing their digestive system through a technique he developed called Total Parenteral Nutrition. TPN is credited with saving millions of human lives worldwide.

“He had to figure out the nutritional and fluid and electrolyte requirements to sustain life and encourage growth. That’s what he did,” said Dr. Gerald Tracy, MD, Cardiologist/Professor of Medicine, GCSOM.

Although just six-years younger than Dr. Dudrick, Gerald Tracy was one of his students at the University of Pennsylvania.

“This is a tie that he would wear. It’s a Penn tie. The classic red and blue,” Dr. Tracy said.

The two northeastern Pennsylvania natives would become close colleagues and friends. Dr. Tracy, a professor of medicine at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, recruited Dr. Dudrick to its faculty as Professor of Surgery.

“He just had that, that ability to see things clearly and express them so well,” Dr. Tracy said.

Part of a historical display at the medical school pays tribute to Dr. Dudrick who’s forever known as the “father of intravenous feeding”. Dr. Dudrick was a firm believer in paying it forward. He was the author of more than 700 published works and according to Dr. Tracy, Dr. Dudrick freely interacted with aspiring physicians.

And aspiring physician assistants, too. In 2012, Dr. Dudrick helped start up the Physician Assistant program at Misericordia University as a way to develop more medical professionals to serve rural areas.

“I think he was very forward thinking in the way that he looked at things and always looked for a relatively simple solution to a complex problem,” Misericordia University President Tom Botzman said.

Dr. Dudrick’s legacy grows not only through life-saving TPN, but also future medical professionals to follow in his footsteps.

“I have the chance to be in PA school here because of him and that means a lot to me because that’s what I’d like to do for the rest of my life,” Misericordia University first-year graduate student/PA major Katie Picker said.

Dr. Dudrick’s legacy is so far reaching that a hospital in Poland is named in his honor.