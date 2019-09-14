Remembering a lost friend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The community came together Friday night at a benefit in memory of a local man killed in an ATV crash.

Live music, raffles, and loved ones gathered together at the Wilkes-Barre Township fire hall. All coming together to celebrate the life of 42-year-old Jeremy Miller of Bear Creek.

“We love him and we miss him. And we wish he were here to celebrate with us,” Ryan Siley, a friend of Miller said.

Miller was killed August 28 when the ATV he was driving crashed into a car at Route 115 and East Mountain Boulevard in Plains Township.

“He passed so suddenly, with no insurance. Right when he was getting his life really together. And we just couldn’t just let it go like that. Just couldn’t end like that,” Patrick Farrell, another friend of Miller’s, said.

Organizers originally put this event together to cover funeral costs. When they found out that was taken care of, they continued with the event to benefit his children. As sad as Miller’s loved ones are to see that his life was cut short, this benefit celebrates the life he lived.

Everything from the food to the raffle prizes were donated, showing the community truly came together to remember a friend they considered adventurous, fun-loving with a heart of gold. Friends like Siley hold on to a valuable lesson learned from this tragic death.

“Nobody is promised tomorrow so we just do what we can do,” Siley said.

Organizers say they are donating the leftover food from Friday night’s benefit to Saint Vincent De Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.