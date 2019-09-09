Remains to be relocated from former Scranton School of the Deaf

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Diocese located more burials on the grounds of the former Scranton School for the Deaf.

At least seven bodies have to be relocated. The Diocese was in Lackawanna County Court this morning where a judge granted approval to have the remains reinterred.

The burials will now be laid to rest in Saint Catherine’s Cemetery near Moscow. The Diocese of Scranton tells Eyewitness News the removal process could start this week, depending on the weather.