Remaining vigilant as COVID restrictions relax

(WBRE/WYOU) — Health officials are urging you to remain vigilant and take precautions as more northeastern and central Pennsylvania counties ease pandemic restrictions.

The state announced Friday Luzerne County is among eight counties transitioning to yellow on May 29th. 17 counties will transition to the green phase that same day.

The rules and regulations in place for weeks to help flatten the curve will be relaxed. But the medical community believes we need to remember the virus is still a threat.

“I just worry that people will lapse into their habits they had before all this began so I think that’s our biggest risk is not continuing to have good practices especially when touching high touch surfaces that others have touched,” Jane Trombetta, Chief Clinical Officer, MedExpress Urgent Care, said.

She says it’s imperative we wash our hands often, wear face masks, and keep our social distance to protect ourselves and each other. We’ll look at some other health concerns about staying safe as pandemic restrictions ease tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.