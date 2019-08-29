Rehab facility gets first round of approval

(WBRE/WYOU) — Township supervisors voted in favor of a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility at a golf course in the Poconos.

Smithfield Township supervisors voted 3-0 giving their preliminary approval. This is the first step in the overall approval process.

After nearly 18 hours of testimony over six meetings, the supervisors reached their decision. The owner of Wolf Hollow Golf Course wants to convert the clubhouse into an in-patient facility with resident housing. The plan to bring the facility to the golf course in Delaware Water Gap has been controversial from the start.

“I’m pleased with the decision. I’d like to thank the board. I’d like to thank the town supervisors. I think that they are extremely patient and courteous and contemplative, and really separating the facts from the fiction,” Watergap Wellness CEO Joseph Schlim said.

I, knowing that I came from New York City and knowing all the people that I know who had parents who were drug addicts and alcoholics, this is just an atrocity,” Smithfield Township resident Linda Fox said.

The plan is to keep the course open, reducing the number of holes from 18 to nine. Neighbors have raised concerns about decreased property values, security, and traffic in the area.

The facility has a few more steps to go through before the project can move forward.