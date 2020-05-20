Rehab clinics reopen with safety in mind

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people who have needed rehab the past couple of months, or will need it now that elective procedures have resumed, put it on hold due to COVID-related precautionary closures at clinics.

Allied Services has now reopened 13 outpatient rehab clinics throughout northeastern Pennsylvania with safety in mind.

Several precautions including taking patients’ temperatures, cleaning rehab equipment after each use and creating more spacing have been implemented.

Moriah Scarantino had to postpone her in-clinic physical therapy for two months when the clinic was closed .

She said she is comfortable with all of the safety precautions in place and believes other patients should feel that way, too.

